Region 9 baseball: Snow Canyon, Hurricane and Desert Hills all win by similar margins

Snow Canyon's Brock Secrist puts the ball in play against Canyon View, Cedar City, Utah, March 29, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Snow Canyon Warriors baseball team improved to 2-2 in region play with a convincing 10-3 win at Canyon View.

In the top of the first, the first two Warrior batters both flew out, but Snow Canyon then rallied for five runs on four hits, batting through the lineup as they did so.

Snow Canyon tacked on two more runs in the second inning, after which Canyon View answered with a run in the bottom of the inning to get on the board and make it 7-1.

The Warriors added a run in the fifth and two more in the seventh to stay comfortably in the lead. The Falcons mustered two runs in the bottom of the last inning to account for the final margin.

Travis Davenport, who threw the first six innings for Snow Canyon, picked up the win. He gave up one run while scattering five hits and striking out 12. Landon Frei pitched the seventh inning for the Warriors.

Canyon View starter Josh Macinnis was the losing pitcher, giving up 10 hits in five innings while walking four and striking out four. The Falcons committed four errors in the field.

In other Region 9 baseball action Friday night:

Hurricane 12, Pine View 2

At Pine View, the visiting Hurricane Tigers defeated the Pine View Panthers 12-2. Earlier in the week, the Tigers had been blown out at home by Pine View, 19-1. On Friday, however, the tables were turned as Hurricane scored eight runs in the top of the first inning and stayed comfortably ahead the remainder of the game.

Four Pine View pitchers combined to walk a dozen Hurricane batters during the game, including eight walks in the first inning alone.

“Hurricane came prepared to win and took advantage of our inability to throw strikes,” said Pine View head coach Glen MacLellan. “We need to find a way to who up twice a week ready to play the kind of baseball we are capable of.”

Jagger Hadley was the winning pitcher for Hurricane, giving up two runs on five hits in five innings while striking out four. Max Raddatz threw two strong shutout innings of relief for the Tigers. Raddatz also went 3-for-3 at the plate, including two doubles, and drove in four runs.

With the victory, Hurricane moved into a three-way tie for third place in the region standings, as the Tigers now share a 2-2 record with Pine View and Snow Canyon.

Desert Hills 11, Cedar 2

At Desert Hills, the Thunder stormed out to an early lead and coasted to an 11-2 win over Cedar High.

Desert Hills scored three runs in the first and four more in the third to take a 7-0 lead after three. Both of Cedar’s runs came in the fourth inning. The Thunder added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to keep the game out of reach.

Starting pitcher Drew Thorpe picked up the win after allowing four hits in five innings and striking out four as the Thunder improved to 2-0 and stayed tied with Dixie for first place in the standings. Dalton Gronning took the loss for Cedar, which dropped to 1-3 in region play.

Region 9 baseball standings (as of March 29)

Desert Hills 2-0 (14-1)

Dixie 2-0 (9-1)

Pine View 2-2 (7-5)

Snow Canyon 2-2 (9-3)

Hurricane 2-2 (6-6)

Cedar 1-3 (6-7)

Canyon View 1-3 (4-7)

