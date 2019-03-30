Famed child actress shares personal stories in ‘My Hollywood’ at The Center for the Arts at Kayenta

Composite image, St. George News

IVINS — You know that face! It’s Beverly Washburn, the renowned child actress you grew up with on television and in the movies.

People might remember Washburn from countless television shows including “The Patty Duke Show” and “Father Knows Best” and famed films such as “Old Yeller,” “The Lone Ranger” and “Here Comes the Groom.”

Take a stroll down memory lane into the world of this accomplished and fascinating actress for two exclusive shows on April 6 at 3 and 7 p.m. at The Center for the Arts at Kayenta.

Washburn, who’s coming to our neck of the woods on her national tour, will be joined onstage by the engaging and talented Jay Nagle as they share personal stories, anecdotes, clips and exclusive behind-the-scenes tales of Washburn’s wildly successful career.

Nagle, a recent transplant from Chicago to Las Vegas, brings with him a vast background in the performing arts. He co-founded, wrote and directed for Totally New Theater, dedicated to producing original musical productions for over a decade.

Anyone who has worked with Washburn knows her to be a supremely talented, sweet and loving actress, as evidenced by the numerous accolades she has received.

Barbara Billingsley said, “I couldn’t ask for a sweeter daughter or a better actress.”

Jack Webb declared to her that she was, “As fine a performer, and then some, as many of those three times your young age.”

Washburn has remained friends with many of the legendary movie stars, personalities and directors she’s worked with. She’s recognized in the industry not just for her supreme talent, but for her extraordinary kindness and generosity.

“Beverly Washburn’s ‘My Hollywood’ is 75 minutes of pure fun and Hollywood nostalgia,” according to a press release from The Center for the Arts at Kayenta.

She will talk about her favorite roles, scenes, co-stars and stories of the many roles she inhabited.

Everyone is welcome for a fun, heartwarming journey through old Hollywood. Visit the center’s website for more information.

Come, be a part of the art at Kayenta.

About Kayenta Arts Foundation and The Center for the Arts at Kayenta

Kayenta Arts Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to develop and create an environment where diverse artistic endeavors can flourish. The Center for the Arts at Kayenta is the actual place where people in the greater Southern Utah area come to learn, express, appreciate and celebrate art in all forms.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Event details

What: Center for the Arts at Kayenta presents “My Hollywood.”

When: April 6, 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Where: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Cost: $30, $10 for students with current ID.

Purchase tickets online here.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews