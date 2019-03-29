Free Advice Friday: Save your computer and sanity with repair tips from SymTec

FEATURE — Have you ever found yourself ready to smash your computer into a million tiny bits to finally end the frustration of trying to make it work right? Well, don’t grab the baseball bat and start swinging for the fences just yet.

On this episode of “Free Advice Friday,” Andy Springer of American Family Insurance was saved from a little “rage against the machine” by Robert Christian and the computer experts of SymTec, and they both want to save you from facing the same thing.

Christian said there are a couple of tips and things we should try first when our computers aren’t working properly. He said occasionally losing your temper is something that can happen to everyone.

Find out how to tame your rage monster and maintain your computer the right way with Andy Springer and the experts of SymTec on this episode of “Free Advice Friday” in the media player above.

“It’s common. Everybody has felt that way,” Christian said, adding that he knows it feels good to hit that machine a little bit. “But what feels even better, is to have a machine that just works all the time.”

“That’s true. That would be great,” Springer agreed.

In this episode of “Free Advice Friday,” Christian talks about the drastic difference in what people find in a home-level computer that they’ll purchase in any retail location and a business-level machine, as well as the importance of backing up data like pictures and family files. This way, if an unfortunate anger incident occurs, like with Springer, the only thing lost is temporarily your sanity.

Christian said if anyone has any questions his team can definitely help out.

