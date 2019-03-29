New classes at SUU Community Education include acrylic pouring, pickleball, Shakespeare Festival

Acrylic pouring is among the several new SUU Community Education classes offered this spring, Cedar City, Utah, date of photo not specified | Photo courtesy of SUU Community Education, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Members of the public are invited to develop their skills and keep learning with new classes beginning in April from Southern Utah University’s Community Education program.

From alcohol ink painting to pickleball and culinary classes, there is something for everybody, program organizers said in a news release announcing the new offerings.

Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, one of the most influential figures in 20th century art, once said: “Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up.”

SUU Community Education has two classes beginning in April teaching a new trend in the art world, alcohol ink painting, and a class in acrylic glass painting for those who wish to learn art in a fun, social atmosphere.

For those who love theater, SUU Community Education has partnered with the Utah Shakespeare Festival to offer the Fred Adams Extended Shakespeare Tour. Envision the festival through founder Fred Adams’ eyes, walk the same tunnels as actors Melinda Pfundstein, Keala Settle and Tony Amendola, and experience the festival like never before.

“The festival tour will have USF properties director Ben Hohman leading an excursion exploring the backstage and hidden passageways of Utah Shakespeare Festival theaters,” Melynda Thorpe, executive director at SUU Community Education, said in the news release. “In this one-time class, participants will truly experience USF by visiting the original and current stages, props, and the famous underground tunnels which take the actors from the old stage to the dressing rooms.”

Ready to join the pickleball craze? Learn the easy, family-friendly game of pickleball, a paddle sport for all ages that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong.

“Class members do not have to be athletes – this class is for everybody,” SUU Community Education instructor Sandy Bryant said in the news release.

Bryant, who is also a professor of exercise science at SUU, added, “This class will teach participants how to serve, basic grip, forehand and backhand hits, as well as the various strategies of pickleball. Come and enjoy this fun and social class that will get you out of the house and meeting new friends.”

For those taking care of an elder, or anyone who would like to be better prepared for advanced age, SUU Community Education is offering a three-day course titled “Embrace Aging,” which will help participants understand what happens to our bodies as we age and how to accept and adapt to it.

Class topics include the biology of the brain, managing illnesses, the role of family and caregivers, how to plan for the end of life and learning about community resources.

The STEM Experience is a series of classes where parents and children can learn together while enjoying exciting and fun educational experiences with each other. Choose from technology night, engineering night, math night, or attend all three and triple the intellectual experiences with your child, grandchild or loved one.

SUU Community Education also has two more cake decorating classes this spring, Spring Cake Decorating and Easter Cakes.

In addition, there are two more presentations by local chefs in SUU Community Education’s most popular class, Southern Utah Chef, the class that feeds you. Much like a cooking show on television, Southern Utah Chef has local chefs presenting favorite dishes to class participants with recipes they can take home, as well as learning some new kitchen tips, tricks and techniques.

On April 10, Chef Drew Nehrenz from Southwest Technical College’s Culinary Arts Program will be presenting, and on May 8, Chef Jeff Crosland will be presenting a dish from his restaurant Gather on Kolob Mountain.

For more information on all SUU Community Education classes offered this spring, click here, call 435-865-8259 or stop by the Office of Community and Academic Enrichment at 136 W. University Blvd., Suite 003, Cedar City, for help registering.

SUU Community Education offers community classes, workshops, clubs and events to create community partnerships and generate fun, cultural, educational opportunities and experiences for those who love to learn.

While increasing participant knowledge, programs are designed to provide noncredit experiences for developing new skills, hobbies or areas of personal interest. Subjects are taught by community experts in a social-based environment.

