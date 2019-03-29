Leadership forum invites attendees to learn about philosophy of father of Total Quality Management system

Stock image | Photo by monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus, Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — If you love business and you’re interested in improving your productivity, you may want to check out the third annual Bryce Canyon Society Forum.

Southern Utah University’s W. Edwards Deming Incubator for Quality, Innovation and Leadership is hosting The Bryce Canyon Society Forum: W. Edwards Deming in the 21st Century – In Search of Excellence on Wednesday at SUU Aviation’s main hangar.

While most business leaders today are familiar with lean management, Six Sigma quality and Zero Defects principles, they may not have been introduced to Deming and his trademarked systems philosophy that inspires them.

Widely known as the father of Total Quality Management, Deming pioneered the management philosophy behind the success of companies like Toyota, Pluralsite and Disney’s Pixar Pictures, according to a press release from SUU.

Attendees of this year’s third annual forum will be introduced to Deming’s revolutionary business philosophy through engaging discussions with Paul Zak, neuroeconomist and author; Kevin Edwards Cahill, executive director of The Deming Institute; Bill Bellows, deputy director of The Deming Institute; and Keith Sparkjoy, associate trustee of The Deming Institute.

Understanding the value and impact of the Deming System of Profound Knowledge, Ravi Roy, the director of the Deming Incubator, established a partnership with the W. Edwards Deming Institute in 2017.

“Building upon my longtime involvement with the Deming Institute, I initiated the idea for a new Incubator that could serve as an experimental laboratory for new ideas and partnerships around the Deming philosophy,” Roy said.

“Deming’s philosophies are highly respected ideologies in business. This partnership helps SUU students stand out in the workforce with elevated knowledge of his approaches and provides learning opportunities unavailable at other institutions.”

The Deming philosophy focuses on transforming employer and employee thinking patterns to improve quality and increase productivity. For more information, contact Roy at royr@suu.edu.

Students, faculty, community members and professionals in both the public and private sector who seek to improve the productivity and effectiveness of their organizations are welcome. All participants will leave with a new and deeper appreciation of the applicability of the Deming method, as well as receive a certificate of participation from SUU.

This event is free for all Utah residents (the cost for non-Utah residents is $250 per person). Lunch and end-of-day networking reception are included; however, registration is required.

Event details

What: The Bryce Canyon Society Forum: W. Edwards Deming in the 21st Century – In Search of Excellence.

When: April 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: SUU Aviation’s main hangar, located at 2410 Aviation Way, Cedar City.

Cost: The event is free for all Utah residents | Non-Utah residents pay $250 per person | Click here to register.

