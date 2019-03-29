Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Red Cliffs, Beaver Dam Wash NCAs with ‘birthday cake’ hike

Sign marking the entrance to Red Cliffs National Conservation Area with the Adams House on the bottom left and the Cordura movie set bottom right, Red Cliffs NCA, Utah, Oct. 20, 2017 | Photo by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Conserve Southwest Utah is inviting the community to participate in a guided “birthday cake” hike Saturday morning to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Red Cliffs and Beaver Dam Wash national conservation areas.

Prior to the hike, participants will be able to enjoy a piece of birthday cake while they learn about the historical values of the Red Cliffs NCA.

Then they will set off on a 3-mile, family-friendly hike in the Cottonwood Canyon Wilderness with Sarah Thomas, land program manager for Conserve Southwest Utah, to see pioneer tunnels cut through Navajo sandstone that once accommodated aqueducts that brought water from the Pine Valley Mountains to St. George.

Interested attendees should meet at the Cottonwood Canyon trailhead. The event starts at 10 a.m. Please register with Thomas via email at sarah@conserveswu.org for additional details.

According to a press release from Conserve Southwest Utah, the Red Cliffs and Beaver Dam Wash national conservation areas were created on March 30, 2009, and have been improving the quality of life in southwest Utah ever since. During 2019, Conserve Southwest Utah will offer education, adventures, hikes and volunteer projects that connect the community to area NCAs and inspire the next generation of scientists, explorers and public lands stewards.

For a schedule of events that will be hosted in area NCAs, including desert wildflower walks and night sky photography workshops, email sarah@conserveswu.org.

Event details

What: 10-year anniversary “birthday cake” guided hike.

When: Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m.

Where: Interested attendees should meet at the Cottonwood Canyon trailhead. Please register with Sarah Thomas via email at sarah@conserveswu.org for additional details.

This event is free and open to the public.

