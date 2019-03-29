Art Around the Corner gala returns with new venue, new opportunities to own original artwork

"Arc of Peace" by Lori Acott is one of the featured sculptures of the 2019 Art Around the Corner installation, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Art Around the Corner Foundation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The 2019 Art Around the Corner Foundation gala is moving to a new venue and will add new opportunities for the community to acquire original, one-of-a-kind sculptures.

In celebration of the nonprofit’s 15 years of bringing world-class public art to downtown St. George, this year’s annual “Evening with the Stars” gala will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn on April 5. According to a press release for the event, this venue change will enable Art Around the Corner Foundation to support the increasing demand for attendance and to honor the expanding number of nationally renowned artists whose work will be featured in the 2019 outdoor sculpture gallery.

Since 2004, the all-volunteer organization has solicited submissions of 3D artwork from established sculptors, primarily from the Southwest, and then selected and installed approximately two dozen pieces each spring.

For the first time this year, Art Around the Corner was able to offer stipends to all participating artists thanks to a city of St. George RAP Tax grant, resulting in participation by artists from across the U.S.

Due to the record number of submissions, Art Around the Corner is expanding the footprint of its outdoor gallery – scheduled to be installed on the morning of April 6.

“We’re excited and delighted that our 15th anniversary is seeing so much growth for Art Around the Corner,” Susan Jarvis, chair of the Art Around the Corner Foundation Board of Directors, said in the press release. “This year’s show will literally be bigger and better than ever, with nearly 40 works of outstanding artwork installed for the community to enjoy.”

Sculptures will be placed in historic downtown and uptown, both outside and inside of St. George City Hall, and at Dixie Regional Medical Center. Jarvis thanked the city of St. George and sponsors for their continued support over the years.

“We also look forward to a long-lasting partnership with the Intermountain Healthcare team, who provided new opportunities for growth at the hospital,” she said.

Another first this year will occur at the Evening with the Stars gala, where attendees will have the opportunity to take part in a silent auction of “maquettes” – small preliminary models of sculptures created by the participating artists.

With prices ranging from $80 to $2,400, Jarvis said the auction makes the acquisition of sculptures very affordable for art lovers.

“The large pieces that we install in our outdoor sculpture gallery can be as much as $20,000 or $30,000 or more,” she said. “Now, fans of the work by the very same artists whose larger pieces will be installed in our show can bring home an original, beautiful work of art.”

The 2019 Art Around the Corner Evening with the Stars gala begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, and advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended. For information and ticket sales, go to the Art Around the Corner website or email aacstgeorge@gmail.com.

