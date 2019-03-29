Southern Utah weekend weather: Mostly sunny skies and higher temperatures

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of southwestern will include mostly sunny skies, with only a slight chance of snowfall in some areas of the state.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Brian Head area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories. And for a look at this weekend’s events, check out the St. George News TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino.

St. George

Friday

Sunny with a high of 67 and low of 41, with north-northeast winds of 3-7 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 66 and low of 44, with north-northeast winds of 6 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 69 and low of 47, with north-northeast winds of 5-8 mph.

Read more: Legislative scorecard: How did Southern Utah lawmakers vote on the issues that readers followed the most?

Cedar City

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 52 and low of 29, with north winds of 7 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 51 and low of 30, with north-northeast winds of 7 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 55 and low of 33, with north winds of 6-8 mph.

Read more: From art to branding to custom-fit genes, ‘Festival of Excellence’ to feature over 400 projects

Zion National Park/Springdale

Friday

Sunny with a high of 55 and low of 29, with north-northeast winds of 8-10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 55 and low of 30, with north-northeast winds of 6-9 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 59 and low of 33, with north-northeast winds of 8-10 mph.

Read more: Zion Forever Project to use record-breaking $1.5 million to address 24 high-priority projects

Brian Head

According to the Brian Head Resort website, the area has received 5 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, accumulating a 87-inch base depth.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high of 27 and low of 14, with north-northeast winds of 16-21 mph. There’s a 30 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than an inch possible.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 28 and low of 16, with north-northwest winds of 14-20 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 32 and low of 20, with north winds of 18-21 mph.

Weather warnings and advisories

While there are no warnings or advisories in place for southwest Utah, there is a hazardous weather outlook is in place for eastern Utah, forecasting widespread snow over the eastern Uintah mountains Friday, spreading into Colorado mountains by midday. Snow will continue overnight, with expected totals of 4-8 inches by Saturday morning, mostly above 8,000 feet.

Another significant storm system may affect the region by the middle of next week.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

Email: mheckenliable@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @markeekaenews