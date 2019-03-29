What’s on the Menu: Crumbl | Sponsored by Camping World

FEATURE — St. George has a new guilty pleasure that’s as crumby as they come. The secret lies in the way that Crumbl cookies.

“It’s been really fun to see this idea take off, to see it grow, to see the new cookies every week, to see the creativity that the company has brought to us,” said Loralee Barrow, co-owner and manager of the popular new chain’s St. George store, which first opened in May 2018.

Join Sheldon and Mikayla as they satisfy their cravings by sampling the sweet baked creations of Crumbl in Episode 36 of “What’s on the Menu” in player above.

The Crumbl concept, which was started a couple years ago in Logan by Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan, has since spread to include approximately 20 franchise locations throughout Utah and neighboring states. There is a new Crumbl store in Cedar City also.

Barrow said the store focuses on making the two most popular cookie options on its menu in large quantities each day.

“The two cookies that are staple pieces for the company are the chilled sugar cookie and the warm milk chocolate chip cookie,” she said. “Every single one of our cookies are made fresh every day.”

In addition, a few specialty cookies are featured each week on a rotational basis, she said.

“Usually there’s one new cookie a week,” Barrow said. “What that does is it creates this idea of, ‘I need to go back to Crumbl because I’ve got to try that cookie.'”

Some examples of specialty cookies include Nutella Sea Salt, Funfetti, Peanut Butter and Jelly, and Rocky Road.

“Our new recipe this week was Almond Joy, and it has been a hit,” Barrow said. “Everyone has loved it. It’s just piled high with lots and lots of yummy coconut. It’ll stay for one week, but if it’s a super popular cookie, they will bring it back. They’ll rotate it into in the mix.

“That’s what’s been so fun. Our staff doesn’t get bored with the same cookie every week. Every Monday, they get training for the new concepts that are coming this week.”

Crumbl also offers delivery service for those that want fresh cookies brought directly to their door, packed in the company’s distinctive pink box.

Remember, there’s no use crying over spilled milk, unless of course it keeps you from fully enjoying a delicious Crumbl creation.

