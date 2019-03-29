Eugenia Campbell Mahan

April 19, 1928 – March 27, 2019

Gene Mahan passed on March 27, 2019, in St. George, Utah. She was born in Amarillo, Texas, on April 19, 1928.

She was preceded in death by her husband Berry Forrest Mahan Sr. and her son Berry Forrest Mahan Jr.

She is survived by her children John Earl, Marilyn Kopf and Kathaleen “KC” Spencer, and by grandchildren Berry Forest III, Kelly Marie, Andrew James, Daniel Steven, Kara, Kadie, John, Michael, Nicole Tudor, Thomas Michael, Jennifer Ranft, Jason Prevost, and 26 great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Gene had many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the PTA. She worked for years in banking. She was a long-time resident of Concord, California, and the past decade she has lived in Hurricane, Utah, with her daughter.

Funeral services

A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 3, from 6-8 p.m. at the Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 25 N. 2000 West, Hurricane, Utah.

Gene will be interred at Oakmont Cemetery in Lafayette, California, in a private family graveside service and grave dedication under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

