Dale Ervin Hall

May 16, 1932 – March 26, 2019

On May 16, 1932, a quiet soul entered into this world by his parents Ruth Asay and Ervin Hall. Dale was born at home in Washington, Utah. He and his siblings worked side by side with their parents on the family farm.

Dale enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 20. He proudly served his country in the Korean War. After returning home he married Rose Marie Thompson (later divorced). Together they had two sons, Ross and Gary Hall. They raised their family in Washington, Utah, while he drove truck for Rocky Mountain Produce.

In 1976 he met and married Marilyn Irene Reeves in St. George, Utah. Together they blended their families and lived happily ever after until his death on March 26, 2019.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; his son Ross Hall; his stepson Daniel Reeves; his stepgrandson Brant Smith; his sisters Fauntella Lee and Ervena Deuel; and brother Vernon Hall.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn Hall; his brother LaVon Hall; sister Hazel Siler; his son Gary Hall; stepchildren Irene Reeves, Robert (Bonnie) Reeves, David (Laura) Reeves, Patricia Smith; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, at the First Southern Baptist Church, 475 W. Buena Vista Blvd., Washington, Utah, at 10 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m.

Interment with full military honors will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

