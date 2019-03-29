Man suffers electrical shock while getting his dog water at campground

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was transported to the hospital Thursday after a powerful jolt of electricity from a water spigot left him injured and unconscious, a situation that could have been worse without the quick actions of a family member.

At around 3:30 p.m. MST emergency personnel responded to the Virgin River Campground near the Cedar Pocket exit involving a 21-year-old man who was reportedly unresponsive, Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire Battalion Chief Andre Ojeda said.

They found the man conscious, sitting on the ground near one of the restrooms. An ambulance took him to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment for injuries that were not life threatening, Arizona Highway Patrol trooper Stephen Hughes said.

The man was vacationing at the camp ground with family when the incident took place.

He told responders he was getting water for his dog from a spigot attached to the exterior wall of the restroom and “the next thing he remembers he was lying on the ground in a puddle of water,” Ojeda said.

As soon as the man turned the water spigot on he was met with a jolt of electricity, which was witnessed by his father whose initial instinct was to push his son away from the spigot and felt a jolt of electricity as he did so. Seconds later the father called 911.

The father sustained a secondary jolt that was not as powerful as what hit his son and was not injured during the incident that remains under investigation at this time.

Arizona Highway Patrol and Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire District responded to the scene.

