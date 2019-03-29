Albert David Potter

June 6, 1947 – March 24, 2019

In loving memory of David A. Potter, age 71, who passed away at his home March 24, 2019, after a short but courageous battle with lung cancer.

He was born June 6, 1947, in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, to Albert Lamond and Lanelle Rose Potter. He was raised and lived in Minersville, Utah, where he met and married Linda Cook in Milford, Utah, November 1964. Together they had one daughter, Trena Lynn. They later divorced. He then met and married Rose Nerene DeMille, Jan. 21, 1968, and together they had two children, Wade and Shelly. After their divorce he met Violet Jean Robbins and together they had one daughter, Wendy Jean. Later, David and Violet went their own ways. Later on he met up with a gal he knew from his high school days and spent his later years with Mary Worthen Pike. They had many years together and took good care of one another.

Dad joined Union Pacific Railroad in 1967 in Milford, Utah, and later transferred to Salt Lake City in 1969 and lived there until 2008. He and Mary then moved to Beaver Dam, Arizona, where he lived out the remainder of his life.

Dad was a hard worker who was very punctual and worked all the overtime he could get. Dad loved the Old West culture and was a true mountain man. He will be truly missed.

David is survived by his partner Mary Pike, Beaver Dam, Arizona; his son Wade Potter, West Valley, Utah, his daughter, Shelly (Kevin) Jones, Taylorsville, Utah; stepchildren Tami Wilkin, West Valley, Utah, Marvin (Robyn) Worthen, Desert Springs, Arizona, and Henry (Leisa) Worthen, Cedar City, Utah; six grandchildren, nine stepgrandchildren and 18 great-stepgrandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Rosalie (Dave) Cumberledge, Carter Lake, Iowa, and Deanna Potter Bradshaw, Salt Lake City, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, and daughters Wendy Jean and Trena Lynn.

Funeral services

A graveside inurnment service will be held Saturday, April 6, at 2 p.m. at the Minersville City Cemetery, Minersville, Utah. In honor of David’s beliefs and traditions please feel free to come as you are, no dress-up required.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at Spilsbury Mortuary online.