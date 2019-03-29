‘Blooming in the Desert’: Adventure to White Rock Amphitheater with the kids and ‘feel the earth’

FEATURE — With the weather changing and summer vacation close on the horizon, a group of local moms want to show everyone how fun and easy it is to get the kids outside and enjoy beautiful Southern Utah.

Brittney Callister, founding member of “Blooming in the Desert,” can’t wait to share some of their favorite kid-friendly adventures with parents struggling to keep their children entertained.

The conveniently close White Rock Amphitheater trail at the north end of Snow Canyon State Park is a perfect place for kids of all ages, offering a short, easy hike with one of the best views in the area.

“The contrast here is incredible – the white rocks against the red rocks of Snow Canyon,” Callister said, adding that everyone should make sure to get all the way out to the amphitheater where it will be a lot more fun for the kids. Remember the trails do not allow dogs or mountain bikes and everyone should stay to the right and follow along the white rocks.

She said these outdoor adventures are about the journey, not the destination and reminds everyone to make sure to stop often and be engaged in what piques your child’s interest because discovery and exploration are the ultimate goal.

“These are great times to connect with your children. You won’t believe the connection and memories you make,” Callister said. “Stop and look at the sun, feel it on your skin and enjoy beautiful Southern Utah.”

The total hike, while not really ideal for strollers, is less than a mile round trip and the white dunes at the top of the amphitheater are not to be missed. Perfect for rolling, kids claim they are made of the softest sand in the world.

Pull your kids away from all the screens and electronics and get outside with the moms of “Blooming in the Desert” in the coming weeks and remember: Don’t forget to take your shoes off and “feel the earth.”

