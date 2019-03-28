FEMA: Are you considering flood insurance? You may want to act fast

A Washington City resident watches a flash flood in a wash near Coral Canyon Boulevard, Washington City, Utah, July 12, 2018 | File photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

FEATURE — The old saying is that April showers bring May flowers. Well, in Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region VIII, we have learned that March snowfall can bring April, May or even June flooding.

Heavy snows have left considerable snowpack in the Rocky Mountains and across the plains. Individuals and communities must prepare for potential flooding.

For individuals, first and foremost that means reviewing your insurance policies and talking with your agent. Most traditional homeowner’s insurance policies do not provide coverage for flooding.

Those interested in purchasing a flood insurance policy from the National Flood Insurance Program should act quickly, as there is a 30-day waiting period for a policy to become effective. Insurance is your best protection against the damage a flood can inflict.

Beyond purchasing flood insurance, you can take precautions such as moving valuables to a higher space within the home or even temporarily relocating them to another location. You should also have a safe place for important papers like legal documents, identification and insurance papers, so you can grab them quickly if you need to evacuate.

You may not think you need to worry about the threat of flooding, but history has shown us that more than a quarter of flood insurance claims have come from outside of what are designated as high-risk areas on flood maps. Wildfires have increased the threat because burn scars are missing vegetation and the soil cannot absorb snow melt or rainfall as easily, putting areas downstream at risk.

FEMA will be closely monitoring the weather for the upcoming weeks and months and maintaining contact with state, tribal and local partners as the flood threat evolves.

You can do your part by protecting yourself and your family against the flood threat, following directions of local officials should a flood occur and ensuring your friends and neighbors also are prepared.

Taking small actions now can mean you don’t face a difficult recovery later.

Flooding can destroy property, but it doesn’t have to destroy communities.

Written by LEE DEPALO, FEMA Regional Administrator.

