Officials: Two dead in separate incidents at Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK (AP) — Two tourists reportedly died in the Grand Canyon area, including one who fell from a lookout on the Hualapai reservation in the western part of the canyon.

The other death occurred inside Grand Canyon National Park, but details are sparse.

Park spokeswoman Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes identified the tourist only by saying the person is a foreign national. She said relatives haven’t been notified yet.

Authorities responded to a report about a visitor fatality Tuesday evening in a wooded area south of Grand Canyon Village. Ceja-Cervantes says it’s unclear how the person died.

The National Park Service and the local medical examiner’s office are investigating.

Meanwhile, the body of a man who fell over the edge of the Grand Canyon was recovered late Thursday afternoon as a helicopter lifted it from 1,000 feet below the rim.

The body was taken to a medical examiner’s office.

The fall happened Thursday morning on the Hualapai Tribe’s reservation to the west of Grand Canyon National Park.

David Leibowitz, a spokesman for Grand Canyon West, a popular tourist destination on the reservation, said the man, in his 50s from Hong Kong, slipped and fell at Eagle Point while trying to take photographs. His name hasn’t been released.

Eagle Point is adjacent to the Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that juts out from the canyon wall. The rim has some ledges and outcroppings below but no barrier between tourists and the edge.

Leibowitz says the area closed for the day.

This story was updated at 5:51 p.m. to report the man’s body has been recovered.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.