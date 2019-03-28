Magna woman arrested for prostitution in St. George

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George Police arrested a woman for prostitution Thursday, which ultimately led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and unmarked prescription pills.

Laura Caryl Laird, 34, of Magna, was charged with prostitution, a class B misdemeanor, after investigators located an ad of Laird soliciting sexual services in the St. George area. According to court documents, Laird’s cellphone number was listed on the ad and investigators made contact with her via text message.

“During the text conversation the female agreed to perform sexual acts in exchange for a specific amount of money agreed upon by the female,” the arresting officer wrote in the probable cause statement.

Laird was given an address for a hotel with a specific room number, where she was greeted by an undercover officer. Laird had two backpacks with her, according to the statement, where the following items were found: a plastic bag containing approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine, multiple small plastic bags, a small portable scale and four glass pipes.

Police also found a loose alprazolam pill, which is a sedative to treat anxiety and panic disorder, and a schedule 4 prescription, and multiple loose amphetamine dextroamphetamine pills, which is known to treat ADHD, and is a schedule 2 prescription.

According to Utah Code 58-37-7, a person may lawfully use certain controlled substances, as long as they are in their original, clearly marked bottles.

Three ID cards were also discovered with the names Laura Caryl Nelson, Laura Caryl Laird and Laura Caryl Tribett. According to court documents, she told officers Nelson was her maiden name, while Laird and Tribett are married names.

Laird was booked on the following charges: prostitution, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance (class A misdemeanor) and possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance (class B misdemeanor).

