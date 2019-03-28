Driver sent to hospital after head-on crash in front of Costco

ST. GEORGE — One person was sent to the hospital and two children suffered minor injuries Thursday after a head-on crash in front of Costco.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash involving a white Chrysler minivan and a maroon Nissan Murano SUV at the intersection of 3050 East and 835 North at 4:19 p.m.

At the time of the crash, the minivan was in the left turn lane on northbound 3050 East preparing to turn into the Costco parking lot as the SUV was southbound on 3050 East.

“As they both approached the intersection, essentially, the light was changing from green to yellow,” St. George Police officer Burkeley Christian told St. George News at the scene. “The Murano entered the intersection just as this Chrysler was making a left turn, and the collision occurred.”

Medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance arrived on scene shortly after the crash to assess the medical condition drivers and occupants of either vehicle.

The driver of the minivan suffered serious injuries and was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center. Christian said two children, approximately 10 and 13, who were sitting in the back seat of the minivan and not wearing seat belts each suffered minor injuries to their face, such as cuts and bruises.

The driver of the SUV had some minor bruising as a result of her seat belt.

The woman driving the minivan was cited for failure to yield, Christian said, adding that she may face additional citations for the children passengers not wearing seat belts.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage and were rendered inoperable. The minivan and several pieces of debris from both vehicles ended up strewn about the southbound lanes of 3050 East.

Traffic was heavily impacted as a result of the crash, with southbound 3050 East closed at the intersection and northbound traffic reduced to one lane.

Crews from St. George Fire Department worked with wreckers to clear the crash from the roadway, and the road was fully opened by approximately 5 p.m.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

