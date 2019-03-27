Region 9 softball: Desert Hills pounds Hurricane

Chelsea Pierce of Desert Hills slides safely into second during the Lady Thunder's 22-6 win at Hurricane High, Hurricane, Utah, March 27, 2019 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News

HURRICANE — The Desert Hills Thunder defeated Hurricane 22-6 at Hurricane Wednesday afternoon.

The game was a makeup date after last Friday’s scheduled contest was postponed due to weather.

The Thunder took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, thanks to an RBI single by Tori Hinton. Desert Hills added five more runs in the top of the second.

Hurricane, which got a two-run homer from Abbie Elison in the second inning, scored four more runs on six hits during the fourth inning to narrow the Tigers’ deficit to 9-6.

However, Desert Hills pulled further away with a five-run rally in the top of the fifth.

Heading into the seventh inning, the score was 15-6, the nine-run lead being one shy of invoking the mercy rule.

The Thunder then tacked on seven more runs to account for the 22-6 final margin. Hurricane got runners to first and third in the bottom of the seventh before the final batter struck out to end the game.

“Our bats showed signs of life tonight,” said Hurricane head coach Chris Hurst. “Mesa Jones, Maddy Buckley and Abbie Elison all had two hits apiece, highlighted by Abbie’s home run. Defensively, we need to be better with the routine play. We gave up way too many unearned runs today.” For the Thunder, Lexi Green and Hinton each had four hits apiece, while Codi Olds went 3-for-6 with two home runs and six RBIs. Kylee Christensen went the distance at pitcher, picking up the win while scattering 10 hits and striking out four.

Hurricane starter Chantell Pearson, who pitched all but the final out of the game, took the loss. She gave up 18 hits but just eight earned runs, striking out eight and walking five.

Region 9 softball standings (as of March 27)

Cedar 2-0 (10-2)

Canyon View 2-0 (10-1)

Desert Hills 2-0 (10-3)

Snow Canyon 2-1 (9-3)

Pine View 1-2 (5-5)

Hurricane 0-3 (7-4)

Dixie 0-3 (7-6)

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews