Region 9 soccer recap: Desert Hills, Snow Canyon and Pine View post victories

Snow Canyon beat visiting Canyon View 4-0, St. George, Utah, March 26, 2019 | Photo by David Larson, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Everything went right for the Desert Hills boys soccer team Tuesday afternoon as they easily defeated Cedar 5-0, with a wide variety of players contributing to the victory.

Although the Redmen fought hard, it wasn’t enough to beat the Thunder, who have almost a full returning starting lineup from last year’s championship season. The Thunder are looking to repeat their 4A state title, with only one loss so far, to Dixie.

At Cedar, both the first and second halves were controlled by the Thunder. In the first half, Desert Hills had three goals: one from sophomore Trevyn Kidman, another from junior Ben Simister and the third from Cedar kicking in an accidental goal.

In the second half, the final two goals were scored by Simister and senior Will Schroeder.

Preston Hodges, the returning junior goalkeeper for the Thunder, recorded another shutout, his fourth of the season.

Both teams will play at their home fields this Friday: Desert Hills will host Canyon View at 3:30 p.m., while Cedar hosts Hurricane at 4 p.m. Friday’s other scheduled game is Pine View at Dixie, at 7 p.m.

— Written by Megan Cafarelli

Snow Canyon 4, Canyon View 0

In other action Tuesday, the Snow Canyon Warriors shut out Canyon View 4-0. Jacob Wittwer scored twice for the Warriors, assisted by Sanders Esplin and Josh Abbott, respectively. Abbott added another goal of his own, as did Cole Warner.

Pine View 2, Hurricane 1 (OT)

At Hurricane, the Panthers scored a sudden-victory goal in overtime to break the 1-1 tie that had stood since before halftime. Ethan Gilmore and Firew Kuma each netted a goal for Pine View, while Hurricane’s lone goal was scored by Kainoa Murdock.

Region 9 boys soccer standings (as of March 26)

Dixie 4-0 (4-0-1)

Snow Canyon 4-1 (4-3)

Desert Hills 3-1 (6-1-1)

Pine View 2-2 (3-4)

Canyon View 1-3-1 (3-4-1)

Hurricane 0-3-1 (1-6-1)

Cedar 0-4 (0-7)

