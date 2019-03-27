TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Written by Andrew Pinckney
March 27, 2019

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | March 29 – March 31

  • Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Stampede’s Spring Round-up | Admission: $25-115 | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Kid’s Fishing Derby | Admission: Free | Location: Tawa Ponds, St. George.
  • Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Bowl for Kids’ Sake – St. George | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie Bowl & Billiards, 146 E. City Center St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | DoNut Dash 5K Fun Run | Admission: $5-20 | Location: Crosby Confluence Park, 2099 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | LPM Birthday Celebration Event | Admission: Free | Location: Riverside School, 2500 S. Harvest Lane, St. George.
  • Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Beginning Cheese Making | Admission: $65 | Location: Nature Hills Farm, 4326 N. 2100 East, St. George.

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

