TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Weekend events | March 29 – March 31
Art
- Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Photography Symposium- daily until April 25 | Admission: $125 | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | A Dream Manifested- by Artist- Matt Clark | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., S. George.
- Saturday, 6-8:30 p.m. | Paint Nite at Cedar City Elks | Admission: $35 | Location: 111 E. 200 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Collective Voices: An Art Show and Cabaret | Admission: Donation | Location: Off the Cuff, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Tuesday-Friday, 4-6 p.m. | Branding Boot Camp | Admission: Various | Location: SUU Campus, BUS 119, Cedar City.
- Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Leading HR Executive Summit | Admission: $550 | Location: 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, noon to 1 p.m. | OBGYN Club – A male’s perspective in the field | Admission: Free | Location: Rocky Vista University, 255 E. Center St., Ivins.
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Alternatives to Lawns in Southern Utah | Admission: $25 | Location: Bloom Horticultural Specialists, St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Rep. Travis Seegmiller: Post-Legislative Forum | Admission: Free | Location: Washington Branch Library, 220 N. 300 East, Washington.
- Friday-Saturday, 4-10 p.m. | NRA Instructor Pistol Shooting Course | Admission: $350 | Location: Rowdy’s Range & Shooters Supply, 610 Industrial Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Career Fair and Open House | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Aviation, 2410 Aviation Way, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Undisturbed Birth Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Des the Doula, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | A Night of Hope and Healing Cedar City | Admission: $15-35 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. | Sunday Meditation & Service | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
Entertainment
- Wednesday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. | SUU Opera presents “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber | Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth, SUU students free with ID | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | The Wake of Jamey Foster | Admission: $10 | Location: DSU Theatre, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. | Crazy For You | Admission: $17-28 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, Cottontown Village, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | 3RD Annual HurriCON ~ Anime & J-Culture Convention | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Library, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Blood Sugar Fix | Admission: $1995.95 | Location: 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Jacob Hamblin History with Elder Mangelson | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Campus Meetup | Admission: $5 | Location: The Nest at SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Alien Phantom Live at Mikes Tavern! | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Family
- Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Stampede’s Spring Round-up | Admission: $25-115 | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Kid’s Fishing Derby | Admission: Free | Location: Tawa Ponds, St. George.
- Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Bowl for Kids’ Sake – St. George | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie Bowl & Billiards, 146 E. City Center St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | DoNut Dash 5K Fun Run | Admission: $5-20 | Location: Crosby Confluence Park, 2099 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | LPM Birthday Celebration Event | Admission: Free | Location: Riverside School, 2500 S. Harvest Lane, St. George.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Beginning Cheese Making | Admission: $65 | Location: Nature Hills Farm, 4326 N. 2100 East, St. George.
Food/vendors/crafts
- Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | A 3-day Masterclass at Scrap Apple Quilts | Admission: Various | Location: 144 W. Brigham Road No. 23, St. George.
- Friday, 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. | RCU’s – 2019 Spring Conference | Admission: $162-191 | Location: Corporate Alliance, 1487 Silicon Way, St. George.
- Friday, 5:30-7 p.m. | ME Series of The Southern Utah Yoga Fest- The Salad Topper Cooking Class | Admission: $15 | Location: 1327 W. 360 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Spring Home & Garden Expo | Admission: $5 | Location: 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m | RC Swap Meet | Admission: Free | Location: Remote Possibilities RC Club, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Spring Pots | Admission: $15 | Location: WOOD Creations Dixie, 955 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m to 2 p.m. | Spice Guru at Buck’s Ace Hardware | Admission: Free | Location: 607 S. Mall Drive, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Brett Sevy – Wooden Tantrum | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. | RJB Spring Concert | Admission: Donations | Location: DSU Eccles Fine Arts Building, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | The Return of Dick Earls Electric Witness | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-9:30 a.m. | Unpitched Metamorphosis Concert | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Music Department, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. MST | 2019 Kimani Country Music Festival | Admission: $25 | Location: 970 Peppermill Palms Blvd, Littlefield.
- Saturday, noon to 1:30 p.m. | Dick Barton & Laurie Dooley Piano/Organ | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m PDT | DJJohnnyUtah Live at Envy Nightclub | Admission: No cover | Location: 792 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Food and Beer Pairing Event | Admission: $50 | Location: Silver Reef Brewing Co., 4391 S. Enterprise Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Institute Fest: Live Music, Free Food, & Games! | Admission: Free | Location: 943 E. 400 South, St. George.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. | Bingo and Karaoke with Steve | Admission: No cover | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Mardi Gras Party & Mexico Vacation Giveaway with DJJohnnyUtah! | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Women Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling at Dino Crossing, 446 S. Mall Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | Annual Party After the Parties | Admission: FOP members only | Location: Dixie FOP Lodge 35, Washington.
- Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | St. George Dance Company’s Elegant Dinner and Dance Gala | Admission: $100 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Dance Party with DJ Sora | Admission: $5 | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Thursday, 6 p.m. | Tai Chi | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m to 5 p.m. | 2019 EPIC Cycling Team Training Camp | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
- Thursday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | 2019 Pacific Cup HS Rugby Tournament | Admission: Free | Location: Snow Canyon High School, 1385 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 4-6:30 p.m. | Young Professionals Off Roading with Dixie 4 Wheel Drive | Admission: Free, $25 nonmembers | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 1600
- Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Cardio country line dancing clinic at Summit Athletic club | Admission: $5 members, $10 nonmembers | Location: Summit Athletic Bluff, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Pickleball Shootout 2019 | Admission: $25 registration, $15 each event | Location: 2149 Horseman Park Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. | 9th Annual Hurricane MTB Festival | Admission: $85 | Location: Over The Edge, 76 E. 100 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. | Kundalini Bunny Yoga | Admission: $15 adults, $7 children | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
