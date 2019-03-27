Stage Door’s ‘Altar Boyz’ offers satirical take on Christian boy band

"Altar Boyz" production shot courtesy of The Stage Door, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Stage Door is closing out its 2018-19 Broadway season with the Southern Utah premiere of “Altar Boyz,” running its final shows Thursday through Saturday at the Electric Theater.

According to a press release from The Stage Door, “Altar Boyz” centers on a fictitious Christian boy band from Ohio and satirizes, among other things, the phenomenon of boy bands and the popularity of Christian-themed music in contemporary American culture.

The musical is presented in real time during the final concert of the national “Raise the Praise” tour staged by the five-member group the Altar Boyz. Four of the group’s members – Matthew, Mark, Luke and Juan – are apparently named after the authors of the four canonical Christian Gospels. The fifth member is Abraham, who, the group explains in the show’s opening number, is Jewish.

The Altar Boyz perform their songs with choreographed dancing in the style of boy bands and present several scenes concerning the group and its origins, as well as each member’s strengths and demons, as part of the concert. According to the press release, the “PG-rated” show is fun for all ages.

“The Altar Boyz is a really fun, hysterically uplifting musical and each song and dance number is a hit with the audience,” Kerry Perry, producer for the show, said in the release. “We have an amazing 4 piece band on stage accompanying the boyz.”

The Altar Boyz is directed by guest director James Royce Edwards, who has also performed at Tuacahn Center for the Arts (“Tarzan,” “Hairspray,” “Little Mermaid”) as well as previous The Stage Door performances (“Evita,” “Miss Saigon”). He also toured with the off-Broadway production of “Altar Boyz,” performing two of the roles on stage. Perry called him the “perfect director for this show.”

The Altar Boyz runs Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door 30-60 minutes before showtime. For questions or group sales, call 435-656-4407.

