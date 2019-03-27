Camp Kesem ‘Make the Magic’ fundraiser to benefit kids coping with a parent’s cancer

Attendees at a previous Southern Utah University Camp Kesem at Camp Wapiti, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University chapter of Camp Kesem, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Camp Kesem at Southern Utah University is pleased to announce that its spring fundraiser, “Make the Magic,” will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at The Ledges Golf Club of St. George.

The SUU chapter of Camp Kesem is part of a nationwide community driven by passionate college student leaders that supports children through and beyond the experience of a having a parent diagnosed with cancer. Camp Kesem is provided free of charge to all participating families and is therefore supported by private donations and community support.

At this year’s Make the Magic fundraiser, guests will enjoy great food, entertainment and opportunities to make charitable donations. The event will include dinner, speakers, a paddle raise and an auction of donated items. According to a press release from the SUU Camp Kesem chapter, funds raised during Make the Magic will help provide year-long peer support and send 115 campers to camp July 15-20 at Camp Wapiti in Tooele County’s Settlement Canyon.

Children attending the camp in July will participate in a host of fun activities, including messy games, color wars, a talent show and more.

Nightly “Cabin Chats” allow campers to open up to their peers and counselors. Student volunteers and counselors experience leadership development and undergo extensive training prior to camp.

According to the press release, in the summer of 2018, nearly 9,000 children attended free summer camps during over 100 week-long sessions of Camp Kesem held at fun and exciting sites from coast-to-coast.

Over 5 million children have been impacted by a parent’s cancer, and Camp Kesem is the largest national organization dedicated to this unique population. This camp experience and Kesem’s year-round support has a lasting impact on children by providing them a peer-support network that understands their unique needs, builds confidence and strengthens their communication skills.

Event details

What: “Make the Magic” Camp Kesem fundraising event.

When: Tuesday, April 2, at 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Ledges Golf Club, 1585 Ledges Parkway, St. George.

Tickets for Make the Magic are $50 per person or $275 for a table of six and are available to reserve (or simply make a donation) online here. For more information, email suu.etm@campkesem.org.

