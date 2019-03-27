July 2, 1935 – March 22, 2019

Nina Montez Quintanilla, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Cedar City, Utah, on March 22, 2019. She was born July 2, 1935, to Domingo and Andrea Montez of Raymondville, Texas. She was raised in a loving home as the sixth of eight children.

Nina married Mathias Quintanilla on July 3, 1954, in Bristol, Illinois. They moved to Utah in 1961 and were sealed in the St. George Temple on Sept. 2, 1962.

When Nina moved to Cedar City she made many friends waitressing at Hughes Cafe and the Town & Country Inn. She spent 30 years working for the Iron County School District in the lunch rooms of elementary schools. The highlight of her day was interacting all of “her kids” as they came through the lunch line.

Nina loved being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings, including the Relief Society President of the Spanish branch. Because of her love for children her favorite calling was in the primary, where she served many years.

Nina’s hobbies included gardening crocheting, and baking for her family and friends. If you were lucky enough to see her out and about you would be greeted with a beautiful smile and a warm hug. She was always dressed up with her hair and makeup done, outfit complete jewelry, and smelling amazing with her unmistakable perfume.

After retirement Nina and Matias enjoyed spending the winters in Quartzsite, Arizona, frequenting flea markets, square dancing and taking sightseeing Jeep rides.

Nina is survived by her husband Matias Quintanilla; sons Matias (Helen) Quintanilla, Mike (Tiffany) Quintanilla, Mylo (Debbie) Quintanilla, Mayo (Susan) Quintanilla; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers and 1 sister. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters and one brother.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 29, at 1 p.m. at the Heritage Park Chapel (290 W. 1045 North) in Cedar City, Utah.

A viewing will be held prior to the services Friday, March 29, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Heritage Park Chapel.

Interment will be held at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.

The family would like to thank Ethan Bunker and Suntree Hospice Services for the loving care and service that they showed Nina and her family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Southern Utah Mortuary.

