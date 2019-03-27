Utah wildlife officials seek information in poaching incidents

Written by Mori Kessler
March 27, 2019
Mule deer, Nov. 16, 2013, location unspecified | File photo by Brent Stettler, courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resource, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — State wildlife officials are asking the public’s help in uncovering details surrounding a poaching incident in Iron County that took place earlier this month.

On March 3, a Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officer located a poached doe and fawn deer along the east frontage road north of Cedar City where they had been shot and left to waste, according to a DWR press release issued Monday.

It is believed that the deer were shot 24-48 hours prior to their discovery.

There are no suspects at this time, according to the DWR.

Other poaching incidents in Southern Utah reported include the killing of buck in Cedar City reported in November, the poaching of a trophy deer found near Minersville in August, as well as killing of a pregnant elk found in found in Zion National Park in January 2018.

In Uintah County last month DWR officers found two buck pronghorn that had been killed and left to waste near Jensen.

They also found a doe pronghorn that had been wounded and had to be euthanized.

Evidence at the scene suggests the shooting occurred between Feb. 6-9.

A reward may be available to anyone who provides information leading to the successful prosecution of the person, or persons responsible for these crime.

Anyone with information about the illegal killing of these deer or any others is asked to called the Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline at 800-662-3337. Rewards are available and requests for confidentiality are respected.

