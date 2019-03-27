Drowsy driving blamed for head-on collision at rush hour

WASHINGTON CITY — A driver falling asleep at the wheel is the alleged cause of a head-on collision Wednesday that badly damaged both vehicles but left both drivers uninjured.

Around 5:45 p.m., Washington City Police officers and emergency personnel responded to the report of the crash in the area of 1502 E. Washington Dam Road.

What police and others encountered were two trucks that had their front-ends smashed in. While the trucks were rendered inoperable, their drivers fared better as no injuries were reported in connection with the crash, Washington City Police Sgt. Matt Page said.

The driver of a white truck told police he had fallen asleep while driving and crossed into the opposite lanes where his truck collided with a maroon truck, he said.

The driver of the white truck was cited for improper lane travel, Page said.

While the collision blocked the Washington Dam Road’s northbound lanes, there was little impact to traffic movement as the motorists were able to bypass the scene in the southbound lanes.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.