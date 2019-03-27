St. George off-road enthusiast to appear as contestant in ‘Truck Night’ episode

David Adams of St. George navigates an obstacle during an episode of "Truck Night in America," filmed near Augusta, Georgia, August 2018 | Photo courtesy of History Channel, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man is set to appear in an episode of “Truck Night in America,” scheduled to air Thursday night on the History Channel.

David Adams, 42, said the episode he appears in was filmed last summer in Georgia. He’s not permitted to disclose the outcome of the contest until after the show has aired.

Each episode features five competitors navigating their trucks or Jeeps through a series of difficult challenges in an effort to win $10,000. For example, one of the obstacles, called “Sisyphus” after the Greek myth, involves pushing a large piece of metal culvert pipe up a hill, with the vehicle in reverse.

“It was this huge corrugated culvert and the thing is, it’s corrugated one way, so the trailer didn’t back up straight,” Adams said. “There’s nothing you can do to make it back up straight. It was a very difficult challenge.”

Contestants were also given “shop time” in between challenges to make modifications and repairs to their vehicles as needed.

Adams used his trusty green Jeep with yellow trim that he has owned for 21 years. A longtime veteran of Moab’s Easter Jeep Safari and other off-road events, Adams not only enjoys driving, he has also served as an event organizer, tour guide, and an advocate for public lands access.

Compared to the slickrock trails he’s used to in Utah and Colorado, Adams said the muddy terrain of the deep South “was certainly out of my comfort zone in terms of what I am used to wheeling.”

Previously aired episodes of "Truck Night in America" can be streamed on the History Channel website (subscription required) or via Amazon Prime.

Previously aired episodes of “Truck Night in America” can be streamed on the History Channel website (subscription required) or via Amazon Prime.

Adams, who appeared with Trail Hero representatives in a recent episode of St. George News’ “No Filter” show, has a hereditary neurological disorder called Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), which limits his mobility, particularly in his legs.

But Adams’ disability hasn’t stopped him from being a highly skilled off-road driver.

His Jeep, being an older model “is not set up for hand controls or anything,” Adams said, adding, “Luckily at this point I can still use my feet enough that I can still use the gas and brake pedals on the floor.”

Adams said his Jeep has been equipped with a modified seat lift that helps him get in and out of the driver’s seat easier. The system was custom-built and donated by Cargoglide of St. George. He also uses an all-terrain mobility device called an Action Trackchair help himself get around when he’s not in the driver’s seat.

“One thing I’ve always tried to do is to go out and do things, and push myself to experience life and enjoy it,” he said. “If here’s anything that I can do to encourage other people who have difficulties or problems or disabilities, or whatever you want to call them, to get out and live their life, so much the better.”

Adams said he set two goals for himself as he prepared to appear on the show.

“My first goal was not to be eliminated in the first challenge,” he said. “The second goal was to never quit, and to complete every challenge to the best of my ability. I can’t say yet how I did exactly, but I can say for sure that I accomplished both of those goals.”

“Even if I went out in the first round, it’s still would have been an awesome experience,” he said. “Regardless of whether I win or lose, I would do it again in a heartbeat. I mean, the people that I met while I was down there, the people that I had the opportunity to spend some time with, my fellow competitors, it’s just been fantastic.”

