Desert Hills track and field teams take top honors at Pine View Invitational

Pine View junior Nicholas Fiame competes in the discus at the Pine View Invitational, St. George, Utah, March 23, 2019 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Desert Hills girls and boys track teams each took first place at the Pine View Invitational meet last Friday and Saturday.

Among the highlights were Desert Hills senior Bailey Brinkerhoff setting a new personal best and a new school record in the 1600-meter race with a time of 5:05.32. She finished second in that event, however, as Woods Cross sophomore Carlee Hansen won with a time of 4:58.47.

Brinkerhoff also placed fourth in the 3200-meter race with a time of 11:06.93.

A total of 27 schools participated in the meet, including all seven Region 9 schools. Following is a short recap of some of the top performances by Southern Utah athletes. For complete meet results, click here.

Desert Hills had three of the top five finishers in the girls 100-meter hurdles, with junior Jenna Welch placing second in 15.89 seconds, senior Chloe Taylor taking third in 16.04 and sophomore Hannah Stuart placing fifth in 16.66. In addition, Taylor won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 45.81, while Welch took second in 46.09.

In the girls 800-meter race, sophomore Ali Baker of Pine View placed first with a time of 2:13.54, while Cedar senior Jasie York took second in 2:15.93.

The Lady Thunder also placed first in the 4×100 meter relay and second in the 4×400. Cedar placed first in the girls 4×400.

Canyon View senior Larissa Dabb won the 400-meter race in a time of 58.86.

In field events, Desert Hills senior Abby Monson won the discus with a top throw measuring 118 feet 8.5 inches. Monson also took second in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet 0 inches.

In the javelin, Snow Canyon junior Sophia Chandler won with a toss of 120 feet 7 inches. Senior Karlee Eyre of Panguitch placed second with a throw of 111 feet 10 inches.

Junior Mayci Torgerson of Cedar placed third in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet 2.75 inches. In the girls high jump, Hurricane junior SaRiya Sims and senior teammate Alexis Martin both cleared 5 feet 2 inches to take first and second, respectively.

For the Desert Hills boys, junior Kire Goulding placed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.06, while teammate Tate Denos placed third in the same race with 16.30. Dixie sophomore Spencer Carlile won the event in 15.52 seconds.

Carlile also won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 39.80, while Goulding took second in 40.06.

Freshman Marcus McKenzie won the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.06, while Cooper Kenney, a senior at Desert Hills, placed second with a time of 11.41. McKenzie also won the 200-meter dash in a time of 22.04, while Kenney placed second with a time of 22.85.

Caleb Armstrong, a senior at Hurricane, won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:56.77, narrowly edging Snow Canyon junior Zarek Profitt, who finished second with a time of 1:56.83. Sophomore Easton Brandt of Canyon View was third at 1:58.14, and sophomore Joshua Armstrong of Hurricane placed fourth with 1:59.08.

The Desert Hills boys also won the 4×400 meter relay.

In boys field events, Brock Nowatzke, a Snow Canyon junior, placed second in the shot put with a throw of 47 feet 4 inches. Junior Ammon Smith of Desert Hills cleared 6 feet 0 inches to win the high jump.

The next track meet hosted by a Region 9 school will be the Hurricane Valley Rotary Invitational at Hurricane High, starting at 3 p.m. Friday and continuing through Saturday.

Pine View Invitational top 10 girls team scores

Desert Hills 104 Orem 69.33 Cedar 52 Box Elder 49.33 Woods Cross 34 Delta 29.83 Timpanogos 29 Timpview 27 Canyon View 26 Hurricane 26

Pine View Invitational top 10 boys team scores

Desert Hills 90 Orem 73 Timpanogos 56 Hurricane 47 Snow Canyon 39 Dixie 38 Timpview 36.5 Skyline 31 Pine View 29 Woods Cross 27

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews