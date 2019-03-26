Southwest Tech succeeds in reaching funding goal necessary to get matching $400K grant

Composite image. Background show truck from the Southwest Tech professional truck driving program in Cedar City, Utah. Inset image of artist rendering of remodel project. | Photos courtesy of Southwest Tech, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — In 2017, the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation pledged a $400,000 matching last in grant to assist Southwest Technical College (Southwest Tech) with their remodel project at 510 W. 800 South in Cedar City. Receiving this grant was contingent on Southwest Tech raising equal funds through donations, pledges, scholarships or equipment within an 18-month period from the time of the announcement.

Southwest Tech is pleased to announce this goal was reached, and the college received the grant from the Miller Family Foundation. According to a press release from Southwest Tech, this was possible thanks to the generosity of several community members, businesses and foundations working together in support of the college’s efforts.

Gail Miller, chairwoman of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, said in the press release that educating one person has the power to lift an entire community.

“Education changes lives, open doors and reveals a world of endless possibilities,” she said.

Brennan M. Wood, president of Southwest Tech, expressed the college’s gratitude to the Miller Family Foundation for pledging the matching grant.

“It’s the largest single donation that the College has ever received,” Wood said in the press release. “I am so appreciative of the additional support of various businesses and individuals that stepped up to support our cause in helping us match and receive this grant. This is a huge benefit to our College, students, and the community.”

Some of the major donors that provided significant pledges include the Sorenson Legacy Foundation, the Dixie & Anne Leavitt Foundation, the Cedar City Rotary Club, and the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation.

The 510 West Building will be called the “Automotive and Tech Building” and is nearing completion of Phase One of its renovation. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for May 9 at 2:30 p.m. to celebrate the completion of this phase. The public is invited to the ribbon cutting and to see the renovated space.

The Automotive and Tech Building will house Southwest Tech’s automotive and professional truck driving programs, in addition to the business and digital media programs that are already offered in that location. It is also the home of the SUU Business Resource Center, the Cedar City Area Chamber of Commerce and the Southern Office of the Women’s Business Center of Utah.

