Snow Canyon State Park to host free desert pothole exploration hike

Hikers on the Petrified Sand Dunes trail in Snow Canyon State Park, Utah, date not specified | File photo courtesy of Utah State Parks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Snow Canyon State Park officials are inviting the public to join them Saturday for an “Exploring Desert Potholes” program where attendees will have the opportunity to hike and learn about desert potholes and the creatures that call them home.

In Southern Utah’s dry, harsh desert climate, potholes, seeps and springs are a lifeline for amphibians and other organisms. For Saturday’s event, participants will join park rangers on a 2-mile hike to explore some of the potholes in the park, learn more about these vital features and possibly discover some of the creatures that live in them.

The program will take place from 9:30-11:30 a.m. It is free and open to the public.

Space for the event is limited. Registration for the program is held two days preceding the scheduled event. Participants can register either by phone or in person.

For more information or to register for this program, contact park staff at 435-628-2255.

Event details:

What: “Exploring Desert Potholes” program.

When: Saturday, March 30, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Snow Canyon State Park.

Admission: Free.

For more information, call 435-628-2255.

