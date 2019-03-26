Dec. 15, 1922 – March 22, 2019

Oscar Emanuel Bluth Jr., our loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed from this life on March 22, 2019 in Cedar City, Utah, surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 15, 1922, to Oscar Emanuel Bluth and Lucy Lavinia Macdonald in Colonia Dublan, Chihuahua, Mexico. He graduated from the Juarez Stake Academy. He was a farm boy at heart, working on the family farm during his youth and after high school.

In 1942, he attended Brigham Young University and enlisted in the Naval Air Corps Reserve program. To help pay his way, he worked on the construction of the new Geneva Steel plant. While at BYU, he was voted as one of the most preferred men on campus. Not returning to BYU after his first year, he worked as a fireman at Fort Bliss, Texas, as he waited to be called into the Naval Air Corps. A discharge came from the State Department before he was ever called up.

In the summer of 1943, he was called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico City. It was there he met Johanna Marie Tonks. After returning from his mission, he asked his Mission President if he could propose and wrote her and asked her to marry him. She said yes, was released from her mission and flew to Chihuahua, where he purchased her a ring and a wedding dress. On Oct. 25, 1946, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Mesa Arizona Temple.

They were married for 70 years and blessed with a large and loving family. He lovingly and with deep dedication, cared of his sweetheart until her death in June 2017.

Oscar loved his family above all other things in life. He especially loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a unique gift that made each one of them feel like they were the most important person he knew. As a father, he dedicated his life and passion to his family.

Oscar worked as a farmer and rancher for most of his life but also worked in the logging, manufacturing and sales industries. He finished his working career as the director of Public Works for Washington City, Utah, until 1991 when at age 69, he retired. But he continued to work driving truck for construction sites until he was well into his 80s.

As a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Oscar served in many callings, including Sunday School Superintendent, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Choir Director, Ward Clerk, Bishopric Counselor and Stake Missionary. Oscar and Marie were able to serve three missions together in the Guatemala Temple, Spain, and Mexico City Visitors Center.

He loved life and had great passion and determination to live well. He always sought to learn and grow. He learned to text, had email accounts, two Facebook accounts and was never intimidated by new technology.

He also had a great love for people and served those around him. He taught Spanish via Skype for the MTC in Provo for almost 10 years. Couples going to Spanish-speaking missions all over the world sought him out to be their teacher. It gave him great purpose and helped him feel he was contributing to the work. He loved horses, baseball and basketball and spent many hours of his youth engaged in those activities.

Oscar is survived by his children Oscar (Susan) Bluth, Vicki Bluth Moesinger, Gena Bluth Cravey, Dennis (Denise) Bluth, Gary (Marcia) Bluth, Brent (Kristine) Bluth; 37 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and his 102-year-old sister, Flossie Bluth Robinson.

Oscar was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; two daughters, Sheryl Bluth Farr and Cynthia Bluth; a grandson, Robert Bluth; his parents; four brothers, Lothaire, Mac, Lynden, Gayle; and three sisters, Fannie, La Prele and Lucy.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 30, at 11:30 a.m. at the Willow Wood Ward, 638 East Canyon Center Drive, Cedar City, Utah.

A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.