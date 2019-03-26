Region 9 soccer recap: Desert Hills, Dixie win on road; Canyon View ties Hurricane

Written by Jeff Richards
March 26, 2019
Desert Hills at Snow Canyon, St. George, Utah, March 22, 2019 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — At Snow Canyon last Friday, the Desert Hills boys soccer team handed the Warriors their first region loss.

Desert Hills at Snow Canyon, St. George, Utah, March 22, 2019 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News

The Thunder opened a 2-1 lead in the first half and added another goal in the second to win 3-1. Adam Guymon scored twice for Desert Hills, while teammate Ben Simister also scored a goal. Snow Canyon’s lone goal was kicked in by Josh Abbott, from a cross assist by Sanders Esplin.

The loss dropped Snow Canyon’s region record to 3-1, while Desert Hills improved to 2-1 with the win. See current Region 9 standings below.

Also on Friday, Canyon View and Hurricane battled to a 1-1 tie at Hurricane. Canyon View’s Hunter Talbot and Hurricane’s Kainoa Murdock each netted a goal during the first half, but neither team was able to score again, even after two sudden-death overtime periods. Friday’s other Region 9 contest was Dixie’s 7-0 shutout at Cedar. Six different players scored for the Flyers, led by Easton Ellett’s two goals, while goalkeeper Jacob Larkin picked up the shutout.

Tuesday’s schedule is as follows: Desert Hills plays at Cedar at 4 p.m., Canyon View plays at Snow Canyon at 7 p.m. and Pine View plays at Hurricane at 7 p.m.

Region 9 boys soccer standings
Dixie 4-0 (4-0-1)
Snow Canyon 3-1 (3-3)
Desert Hills 2-1 (5-1-1)
Pine View 1-2 (2-4)
Canyon View 1-2-1 (3-3-1)
Hurricane 0-2-1 (1-5-1)
Cedar 0-3 (0-6)

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, Sports, Top Sports StoriesTagged , , , , , , , , , , ,