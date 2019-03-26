Region 9 soccer recap: Desert Hills, Dixie win on road; Canyon View ties Hurricane

Desert Hills at Snow Canyon, St. George, Utah, March 22, 2019 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — At Snow Canyon last Friday, the Desert Hills boys soccer team handed the Warriors their first region loss.

The Thunder opened a 2-1 lead in the first half and added another goal in the second to win 3-1. Adam Guymon scored twice for Desert Hills, while teammate Ben Simister also scored a goal. Snow Canyon’s lone goal was kicked in by Josh Abbott, from a cross assist by Sanders Esplin.

The loss dropped Snow Canyon’s region record to 3-1, while Desert Hills improved to 2-1 with the win. See current Region 9 standings below.

Also on Friday, Canyon View and Hurricane battled to a 1-1 tie at Hurricane. Canyon View’s Hunter Talbot and Hurricane’s Kainoa Murdock each netted a goal during the first half, but neither team was able to score again, even after two sudden-death overtime periods. Friday’s other Region 9 contest was Dixie’s 7-0 shutout at Cedar. Six different players scored for the Flyers, led by Easton Ellett’s two goals, while goalkeeper Jacob Larkin picked up the shutout.

Tuesday’s schedule is as follows: Desert Hills plays at Cedar at 4 p.m., Canyon View plays at Snow Canyon at 7 p.m. and Pine View plays at Hurricane at 7 p.m.

Region 9 boys soccer standings

Dixie 4-0 (4-0-1)

Snow Canyon 3-1 (3-3)

Desert Hills 2-1 (5-1-1)

Pine View 1-2 (2-4)

Canyon View 1-2-1 (3-3-1)

Hurricane 0-2-1 (1-5-1)

Cedar 0-3 (0-6)

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews