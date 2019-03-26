Utah lawmaker refuses to make higher payments in ATV protest case; accuses feds of ‘jiggery-pokery’

State lawmaker Phil Lyman is fighting a request by federal prosecutors that he increase his monthly restitution payment for his 2015 conviction for leading an ATV protest ride when he was a San Juan County commissioner, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Phil Lyman, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former San Juan County Commissioner Phil Lyman is scoffing at the argument by federal prosecutors that he should increase his monthly restitution payment for leading an illegal ATV protest ride in 2014 because he’s a now state legislator, accusing the government of “jiggery pokery.”

Lyman wrote in a court filing Friday that he makes $25,000 less as a Utah lawmaker than what he was paid as a county commissioner. He accused the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah of harming his reputation and harassing him, motivated by politics.

Prosecutors argued earlier this month that Lyman has a “heightened moral obligation” to increase his monthly payment five-fold to $500 a month because he receives taxpayer money.

Lyman revived an argument he tried to make during his 2015 trial that prosecutors colluded with environmental groups to make him look like a criminal. Prosecutors rejected that theory at a trial that ended with a jury finding Lyman guilty of misdemeanor illegal use of ATVs and conspiracy.