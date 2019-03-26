Start the day off bright with Cindy and Bill’s new Sunny 101.5 morning show

FEATURE — The future of radio at Canyon Media is looking brighter this week as KCLS, formerly known as Easy 101.5 has made a springtime shift and rebranded to Sunny 101.5, Southern Utah’s new official at-work radio station.

“Sunny says it all, bright, happy in the morning, with the best music ever and what a great way to start the day,” said Cindy Olson local celebrity and co-host of Sunny 101.5‘s new morning show with “Wild” Bill Logan.

As a mainstay on St. George airwaves for decades, Olson, who is originally from Wisconsin, said she still loves being on the radio and serving the community where she met her wonderful husband and was able to raise her son.

“The community’s been so kind to me. The fact that I can do anything back for them, it’s the best,” Olson said, adding that having a show with Logan began as only a dream many years ago but the circumstances had never been right. The timing was perfect now.

“So much energy from so many different people contributed to the reformulation of the station,” Logan said, adding that even the design of their new logo captures the essence of everything that is about to happen at “Sunny.”

The “Sunny Morning Show with Cindy and Bill” started Monday, a little earlier than typical morning shows, running from 5:30-9 a.m. on weekdays and will finish with a full hour of nonstop music from 9-10, helping everyone’s workday get started off right.

Logan said it is all about doing the grind every day, making two or three people smile and making the morning a little bit better.

Canyon Media General Manager Ben Lindquist said he is excited about the format that previously didn’t exist in the marketplace and now offers something listeners can just set and enjoy all day. He said the music is fun, uplifting and ideal for workday motivation.

“I think people are really going to enjoy it. We want it to be that station you go listen to all day at work,” Lindquist said. “On the way to the office you get to hear Cindy and Bill and of course, we’ve got great programming all day.”

He said the move to “Sunny” was a perfectly natural fit because of our environment and how great it is to live here. He said the great thing about St. George and local radio is you can still be a part of the community and really connect with it. He is thrilled at the possibilities on the horizon for the new morning team.

“They’re going to be out on the street with businesses – with community members, really getting that station in front of the people,” Lindquist said. “It’s a pretty cool deal for us. It’s fun to bring her (Olson) back, rebrand the station and make the whole thing work.”

“Hoʻokahi” means to bring together and create unity in Hawaiian and is and important part of the show and life for Logan. He knows these kind of opportunities don’t happen by chance alone.

“Synchronicity isn’t a coincidence, it’s a design without a doubt,” Logan said. “She’s from Wisconsin, I’m from Hawaii. How do you get people farther apart and right in the middle we met?”

Logan has loved living in Utah for the past 13 years and he can’t wait to start reaching out to the public and finding new ways to serve the area. In the coming months they will be showing up at locations all over town, perhaps with some yummy donuts in hand to see what makes your organization special and maybe how they can help out.

“Our heart’s the same as your heart and any good person’s heart is and when you share that on the radio and do good radio every day, it makes a difference,” Logan said.

Olson added, “It’s really service for us. Both of feel the very same way and I’ve never had partner that feels it to the degree I feel it, until now. What drew me back was Bill. It’s divine intervention and we both know that.”

If it affects the community, they want to hear about it, Logan said. He is positive the pair is going to prosper due to their great friendship, keeping good thoughts and doing good work for others, because for him, that’s what radio is all about.

“We’re gonna add a light, loving, caring, friendly morning show to the market that’s genuine,” Logan said.

