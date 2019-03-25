Aug. 14, 1923 – March 22, 2019

Richard Minter Wildrick, 95, passed away on March 22, 2019, in St. George, Utah. He was born Aug. 14, 1923, in Fountain, Colorado, to Liluth Maxine Minter and Earl Harrison Wildrick. The family moved to El Monte, California, where he graduated from high school and enrolled in the University of California Los Angeles.

On Dec. 19, 1942, he enlisted in the United States Army. He accepted an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point in the class of 1946.

He married Ruth Joan Stroud on June 4, 1946, who would be his loving wife for 73 years.

Richard served in the United States Army for 30 years with distinction, rising to the rank of colonel. Assignments included command at the artillery battalion and group levels. He was a World War II and Korean War era veteran and served in combat in Vietnam.

Richard was also a graduate of the United States Army Command and General Staff College and the Army War College. His military honors include three Legion of Merit, one Meritorious Service and three Army Commendation medals.

Shortly after retirement in 1976, Richard and Ruth joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where they continued their lives of service. He served a mission in St. George extracting names of the dead, as well as temple missions in Switzerland, Australia and Washington D.C, and five years as an ordinance worker in the Denver Temple.

His numerous callings included Second Counselor to the Swiss Temple President, First Counselor to the Washington D.C. Temple President and as Stake Patriarch in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Richard is survived by his daughter Leslie Lenel, son Craig, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held Friday, March 29, at 2 p.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held Friday, prior to services from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.