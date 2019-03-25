Thomas Gabriel, grandson of country superstar Johnny Cash, to perform at Sand Hollow Resort

Thomas Gabriel, Johnny Cash’s eldest grandson, will perform live with the Thomas Gabriel Band at Sand Hollow Resort on April 6, 2019 | Photos courtesy of the Sand Hollow Resort, St. George News

HURRICANE — Thomas Gabriel, Johnny Cash’s eldest grandson, is coming to Southern Utah to perform in an outdoor concert early next month.

The performance featuring the Thomas Gabriel Band will be held the evening of April 6 at Sand Hollow Resort in Hurricane, with tickets ranging from $10-$25.

“Don’t miss this wonderful night of fresh air, live music, and personal stories about one of country music’s legendary artists,” a press release issued by Sand Hollow Resort states.

This is the Thomas Gabriel Band’s second appearance at Sand Hollow Resort, having come last year to promote their first album.

“They were a hit, and our guests loved them, so we are thrilled to welcome them back,” Sand Hollow Resort marketing manager Krista Wiekamp said in the press release. “While Thomas does sound a lot like his grandfather, he has his own captivating story to tell.”

Gabriel gained more than just musical talent from his grandfather. His mother gave birth to Gabriel when she was just 16, so Johnny and June Cash helped raise him.

“My Dad wasn’t around a lot when I was growing up, so Johnny was both a grandpa and a father figure to me,” Gabriel said in the press release. “He was who I went to when I needed help or when something was wrong.”

Gabriel has successfully fought depression, anxiety and drug addiction, and his songwriting relates personal stories of loss, separation, isolation and redemption.

“Even in the very darkest times of his life, he found solace in writing songs,” the press release reads.

Event details

What: Thomas Gabriel Band at Sand Hollow Resort.

When: Saturday, April 6, at 6 p.m.

Where: Sand Hollow Resort Red Rock outdoor venue, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Admission: VIP tickets are $25 and include a meet-and-greet after the show. Lawn seats are also available for $10. Attendees are asked to bring their own camp chairs or blankets.

To purchase tickets, call 844-404-3260, or visit SandHollowResort.com.

