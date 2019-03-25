DEA 360 town hall to bring 4 agencies together to discuss heroin, opioid crisis

Image by wildpixel/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — To educate families and people of all ages in hopes of strengthening the overall community, the Southwest Behavioral Health Center Prevention Services, Iron County Prevention Coalition, Family Support Center of Southwestern Utah and the Cedar City Police Department are sponsoring a DEA 360 town hall event on Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Canyon View Middle School.

The Drug Enforcement Agency’s 360 Strategy responds to the heroin and prescription opioid pill crisis. The 360 Strategy takes an innovative three-pronged approach to combating heroin/opioid use by partnering together law enforcement, diversion control and the community.

Utah’s DEA district agent in charge, Brian Besser, will be attendance Thursday to explain the DEA 360 strategy and how community members can help prevent opioid misuse and abuse in our families and community.

This event is free to the public and will include community booths, door prizes and great information.

For more information, visit the Southwest Prevention website.

Event details

What: “DEA 360” town hall event.

When: Thursday, March 28, fro 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Canyon View Middle School, 1865 N. Main St., Cedar City.

