Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

March 25, 2019
Composite image. Background March 28, 2018, file photo shows the new campus of Dixie Technical College set atop Tech Ridge in St. George, Utah. Inset image shows conceptual plans for the development of Tech Ridge. | Background photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, March 23-24.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for the five honorable mention stories.

Dixie State community, football team mourn sudden death of player

A composite image of Dixie State football player Abraham Reinhardt, who died suddenly on Friday, March 22, 2019 in St. George, Utah | Image courtesy of the Dixie State Athletic department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University’s community is mourning the tragic loss of a football player who died unexpectedly Friday.

Business from on high: St. George’s ‘Tech Ridge’ takes off

Artist’s rendering of offices and a pavilion for the planned “Tech Ridge” development on the Ridge Top Complex in St. George | Image courtesy of Tech Ridge, LLC, St. George News

FEATURE —The old airport runway near downtown St. George has taken on new life since Dixie Technical College opened its main campus overlooking the city in March 2018. The presence of the college has motivated several top technology companies in the area to relocate on the old airport hill and become part of what the tech community is calling “Tech Ridge.”

New master’s, bachelor’s degrees approved at Dixie State University

Students train in physical therapy, date and location not specified. The Dixie State University Board of Trustees approved the addition of a Bachelor of Applied Science in Health Sciences beginning in the Fall 2019 semester. | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — To meet the expanding educational needs of its growing student body, the Dixie State University Board of Trustees unanimously approved the addition of new academic programs, including master’s and baccalaureate degrees.

Man in jail after allegedly threatening Fillmore resident with ax in middle of night

Composite image with background photo by Ofc Picture/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Millard County man is in jail after he allegedly threatened a resident with an ax and then led police on a series of pursuits early Friday morning.

Smith Mesa day; a hard history on ‘the prettiest horizon in the world’

Cabin built by Durward Ballard, Harvey Ballard’s son, on the original homesteaded property on Smith Mesa, Utah, April 22, 2017 | Photo by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

FEATURE  The old Farmall tractor and thresher that sit idly along the road on the west side of Smith Mesa haven’t been used in more than 30 years, but they stand just like museum artifacts – reminders of farming days that are long gone.

