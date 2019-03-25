‘We don’t have all the answers’; St. George officials want to hear from residents at upcoming open houses

Composite image. St. George city skyline, Utah, July 2016, with undated inset photo of St. George City Council members. | Skyline photo by Mori Kessler; inset photo courtesy of the city of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — If you’ve ever wanted to get to know or give feedback to St. George’s city leaders, there will be an ideal opportunity to do so this week.

The mayor and City Council members will join the managers of various city departments Thursday evening for an open house to meet with and hear from any interested citizens of St. George.

The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the SunRiver St. George Community Center, 4275 Country Club Drive.

St. George Communications Director David Cordero said a wide variety of city departments will have booths set up at the event with information about each department’s ongoing activities.

Among the departments represented is Leisure Services, which oversees the development of city parks and many big yearly events, such as the St. George Marathon. Its booth will feature a large setup with examples of future projects.

Beyond meeting the people whose job it is to provide fun activities for citizens, guests can also meet with those who ensure the lights are on and the toilets are flushing. The heads of these infrastructure-related departments – such as Energy Services, Public Works and the Water Department – will also be on hand with information booths.

People who can answer questions about how taxpayer money is spent and what the city is doing to further the economy will be present at the open house. And if you’ve ever had a question about the city’s laws, representatives from both the police and legal departments will be in attendance.

Beyond just learning about how the city functions, city officials say they’d also like guests to provide feedback about what can be improved around town.

“I’m looking forward to engaging with our citizens to get a feel for what their concerns are and their ideas for the future of our city,” Mayor Jon Pike said.

City Council members Joe Bowcutt, Ed Baca, Michele Randall, Jimmie Hughes and Bette Arial are all scheduled to be in attendance to hear the concerns of St. George residents.

“We don’t have all the answers,” Pike said. “We depend on input from members of our community to help us make informed decisions for the greater good of St. George. These neighborhood open houses are a great way for your voices to be heard.”

Thursday’s open house is the first of four scheduled for this spring. Those who can’t make it to this week’s event can look forward to three more opportunities from 6-8 p.m. at the following locations in St. George:

April 11: Firehouse Park, 1917 W. 1800 North.

May 9: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main Street.

June 13: Hela Seegmiller Historic Farm, 2592 S. 3000 East.

The city will be providing refreshments and other free swag to attendees.

Event details

What: “St. George Neighborhood Open House.”

When: Thursday, March 28, 6-8 p.m.

Where: SunRiver Community Center, 4275 Country Club Drive, St. George.

Admission: Free and open to the public.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.