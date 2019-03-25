Oct. 20, 1958 – March 23, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Heidi Hawbecker (St. George, Utah), who passed away on March 23, 2019, at the age of 60, leaving to mourn family and friends. She was born Oct. 20, 1958.

Heidi was a champion for the Special Olympics as a participant and an activist for the rights of the disabled. A long-time resident of St. George, Heidi also lived throughout the United States with her parents and family, spreading cheer wherever she went with her indomitable optimism.

She was loved and cherished by many people including: her parents Harry Clyde Hawbecker and Betty Alicata Wightman; brothers Hale W. Hawbecker, Hugh C. Crethar, Jason Crethar; sisters-in- law Karen Hawbecker and Nicole Sump-Crethar; and the support staff at Turn Community Services and Danville Services.

Family and friends are welcome to send donations in Heidi’s name to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation or leave their condolences on this memorial page and share them with the family.

Funeral services

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 26, at 11 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, St. George, Utah.

Interment will take place on Wednesday, March 27, at the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.