July 24, 1931 – March 3, 2019

Gunter Heinrich Pfutzenreuter passed away peacefully in his home on March 3, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born July 24, 1931, in Kassel, Germany, to Karl and Josefa Pfutzenreuter. Close friends and family called him “Heinz.”

He immigrated to Canada as a young man with $5 in his pocket. Later immigrated to the U.S. and settled in San Diego where he worked until retirement. He moved to Hurricane, Utah, in 2004.

Gunter loved life and people, people loved him. He never met a stranger; if you ever met him you would never forget him. He also enjoyed music and traveling, and loved animals, wrestling and playing the lotto. He was a loyal friend and loving husband.

He is survived by his loving wife Veronika, daughter Virginia Grogg (Scott), San Diego, California, also Veronika’s daughters Joni Kincer, Ontario, California, Gloria Ramsey, Las Vegas Nevada, Laura Miller (Dan) Hurricane, Utah, Eva Reader (Darren) Rancho Cucamonga, California, 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 30, at Mountain View Bible Church at 2 p.m. located at 88 North State St., LaVerkin, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.