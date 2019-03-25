Oct. 2, 1936 – March 21, 2019

George Lawrence Eitel Jr. passed away on March 21, 2019, at 6:57 p.m. St. George, Utah. He was born in Boise, Idaho, to Ethel Lavenia Bybee-Eitel and George Lawrence Eitel Sr. on Oct. 2, 1936. He married Ruth Ann Morgan on March 28, 1958, in Charleston, West Virginia, and were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. George was raised in Pocatello, Idaho. Having been born in the Depression, his father joined the Civil Conservation Corps National Guard and trained at Fort Lewis, Washington, prior to leaving for New Guinea, Australia.

After high school, George went to VPI in Blacksburg, Virginia, to receive his Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering (ChE). He joined ROTC leading him into advanced ROTC for three years. He earned his commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve where he taught chemical weaponry starting on Nov. 20,1961. He was then promoted to colonel of the USAR on Nov. 17, 1983. He retired with honors as a commandant colonel in the spring of 1989.

In his chemical engineering profession, he worked for oil shale projects sending his travels as far as Brazil. George has lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and Tooele and Hurricane, Utah. George was a highly intelligent individual and utilized his expertise within all aspects of his career.

George was a very devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a Sunday School teacher, Branch President of the LDS church in Aberdeen, Maryland, 2nd Counselor in the Stake Presidency, Bishopric of the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, ward a home teacher throughout his time as a member of the LDS church.

In his spare time, George was an accomplished Eagle Scout and became a Boy Scout troop leader, he volunteered for the Colorado and Utah Civil Air Patrol as well as the Hurricane Water Board. He loved creating, flying and at times crashing model airplanes. He enjoyed skiing and fly fishing in the Colorado Rockies. His musical talents included the beloved family accordion, piano and the ukulele.

George is survived by his wife Ruth Ann Eitel in Hurricane, Utah, and his three children Kathi Stephens of Parker, Colorado, David Kasdan of Washington, D.C., Mark Eitel and Sheri Finley of Aurora, Colorado. His grandchildren include Amanda Ott married to Mark Ott, Charlotte Hafen, Heather Stephens and Tony Forlenza, Erin Finley, Cassie Finley and Cedrick James, Olivia Eitel and Kurt Harmer. His great-grandchildren include Hayley Ott, Michael Ott, Brandon Ott, Mason Ott, Alex Campos, AnnaLee Yegge, Cedrick James, Jr, Aiyanna James and Roman James. George was preceded in death by Carole Terry, Diane Lifferth and Marcie Terrel.

Funeral services

Funeral services with be on Wednesday, March 27, with a v iewing from 10-11 a.m. and services from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 452 N. 2600 West, Hurricane, Utah, 11 th Ward.

Interment will take place on Monday, April 1, at 11:30 a.m. at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 4400 W. Kenyon Ave. Denver, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in George Lawrence Eitel Jr.’s name to the Utah Civil Air Patrol, click on the “Donate to Wing” tab.