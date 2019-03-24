Public invited to watch SUU opera, orchestra perform ‘The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber’

Performers in a production of "The Phantom of the Opera," date and location not specified | Photo by Egor Kurlyuk via Wikimedia Commons , St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University’s Opera Theatre and Orchestra will perform “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber,” who is known throughout the world as a musical theater genius.

The show takes place at the Heritage Center Theater in Cedar City Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. It is directed by Carol Ann Modesitt and conducted by Dr. Xun Sun, with Megan Goodrich as assistant director and choreographer and Dr. Brian Chen as rehearsal pianist.

“The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber is a review and adaptation of 20 songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals,” Carol Ann Modesitt, director of SUU Opera Theatre, said. “This is a new way to present his music. One of the things that makes it unique is the production can be performed in any order. It is up to the producer and director to choose which songs are performed and the order in which they are performed. The show involves 15 students from the vocal area with accompaniment by 30 instrumental students.”

Webber’s musical talent brought such greats as “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Cats,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “Evita.”

Songs that will be highlighted in this production include “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Another Suitcase,” “Unexpected Song,” “With One Look,” “Buenos Aires,” “Music of the Night,” “Love Never Dies,” “Close Every Door,” “There’s A Light at the End of the Tunnel,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” “I Believe My Heart,” “Memory,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Love Changes Everything,” “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” “Think of Me,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” and “Song of the King.”

Tickets to the show are $10 for adults and $5 for youth. SUU faculty, staff and students are free with a valid ID card. Faculty and staff IDs are allowed one guest. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the concert or online.

Event details

What: SUU Opera Theatre and SUU Orchestra performance of music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

When: March 26-29, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Cost: Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth | Southern Utah University faculty, staff and students are free with a valid ID card.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews