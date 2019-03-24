Filmmaker coming to Dixie State to discuss documentary on Greg Mortenson scandal

Composite image | Photo of Jennifer Jordan courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— Sharing selections and discussing her film about the meteoric rise and fall of “Three Cups of Tea” author Greg Mortenson, Jennifer Jordan will be the featured speaker at the next installment of Dixie State University’s weekly lecture series, “Dixie Forum: A Window on the World.”

Jordan, an award-winning author, filmmaker and screenwriter, will present on “3,000 Cups of Tea: Investigating the Rise and Ruin of Greg Mortenson,” a documentary written, directed and produced by Jordan. The documentary tells the story of Mortenson’s mission to build schools and offer education to some of the most remote and dangerous parts of the world, his rapid rise to fame and the 2011 “60 Minutes” media scandal which alleged that Mortenson used his charity for his personal financial gain.

Jordan’s documentary also explores the power and accountability of the American media and what has since happened to Mortenson, his schools in Pakistan and Afghanistan and his dream of spreading “peace through books, not bombs.”

In addition to her work in the film industry, Jordan has more than 35 years of experience as a journalist, broadcast producer, radio and television news anchor and narrator. She’s the author of five books and has directed, written and produced several documentaries, including “Boys of Bonneville.”

Jordan’s presentation will take place at noon Tuesday in the Dunford Auditorium, located in the Browning Resource Center on the DSU campus. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Dixie Forum is a weekly lecture series designed to introduce the St. George and DSU communities to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their worldviews via a 50-minute presentation. The next installment of Dixie Forum will feature Dr. Antone L. Brooks, a Dixie State alumnus who served on the National Council for Radiation Protection for almost 30 years, sharing about his lifetime of research on the health effects of radiation exposure. The forum is set to take place at noon April 2 in Dunford Auditorium.

Event details:

What: “Dixie Forum: A Window on the World,” featuring Jennifer Jordan

When: March 26, noon.

Where: Dunford Auditorium in the Browning Resource Center on the DSU campus, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Admission: Free.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews