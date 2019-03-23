Dixie State community, football team mourn sudden death of player

A composite image of Dixie State football player Abraham Reinhardt, who died suddenly on Friday, March 22, 2019 in St. George, Utah | Image courtesy of the Dixie State Athletic department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University’s community is mourning the tragic loss of a football player who died unexpectedly Friday.

Abraham Reinhardt, a redshirt senior football player at Dixie State, died Friday evening at Dixie Regional Medical Center. The cause of his death wasn’t included in a press release issued by Dixie State’s athletics office. However, a GoFundMe account set up for his medical bills says he died from a sudden illness.

“We are all incredibly saddened and shocked by Abraham’s passing,” Jason Booth, Dixie State’s athletic director, said in the press release. “He’s leaving behind a team of equally amazing young men who are struggling with this news as well. We will do everything we can to support Abraham’s family and the team during this very difficult time.”

According to the 2018 Dixie State football roster, 23-year-old Reinhardt, a native of Wailuku, Hawaii, wore the No. 3 jersey and played as a linebacker. His stats show 79 tackles in his football career, as well as 3.5 sacks. He earned first team all-Rocky Mountain Athletic honors this past season after he help lead the Trailblazers in three different defensive statistical categories.

“Trailblazer Nation is deeply grieved by the loss Abraham, and our hearts go out to the Reinhardt family, his team, coaches, and friends,” Dixie State President Richard B. Williams said in the press release. “We invite all DSU students, student-athletes, faculty and staff who have been impacted by this tragedy to utilize the counseling services and other resources available through our Health & Counseling Center.”​

Two days before his passing, the Calvary Chapel Central Maui posted on Facebook asking for prayers from the Maui community and stated that Reinhardt was in serious condition in the ICU unit At DRMC.

Current and former Dixie State football players flocked to social media to express their sorrow and support for Reinhardt’s family, using the hashtag #AB3.

“Loved every bit of the passion you brought to that field day in and day out brotha, it was an honor to share it with you.. You’re gonna be missed. Rest easy Hammah, fly high, love!” one player wrote on Twitter.

A candlelight vigil will be held in Reinhardt’s honor on Monday at the Dixie State clock tower beginning at 8 p.m.

