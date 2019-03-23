Margaret C. Heaton

September 17, 1928 – March 21, 2019

Margaret Campbell Heaton returned home to her father in heaven March 21, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born Sept. 17, 1928, in Salt Lake City to Samuel Campbell and Della Mar Tate. All her life she loved children, family, God and our country, especially Southern Utah.

She married Max Carroll Heaton on Sept. 8, 1948, in the Salt Lake City Temple. They raised six children, (three girls and three boys), in Southern California before moving to Orderville, Utah, in 1980 and to St. George, Utah, in 1989. Since 2015, (ten years after Max’s death), Margaret has resided near children and grandchildren in Cedar City, Utah.

Margaret is survived by four children: Steven Heaton of Merlin, Oregon; Beverly (Greg) Needham of Simi Valley, California; Susan (Martin) Tyner of Enoch, Utah; Mark (June) Heaton of Rosamond, California; 23 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Margaret looked with joy toward reuniting with loved ones gone before: her parents; siblings: Leland Campbell, Ruth Metcalf, Mary Murphy, Alice Tice, Alexander Campbell, John Campbell and Della Mar Campbell; her husband, Max; her daughter Kathleen (Stephen) Strand; her son John (Sheryl) Heaton; and grandsons Matthew Needham and Andrew Strand.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. All are welcome to visitations at the same location Tuesday, March 26 from 5-7 p.m. and Wednesday March 27 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Friends are welcome to join Margaret’s family for a potluck at Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East — across the street from Margaret’s former St. George home, following the interment at the St. George City Cemetery (which immediately follows the funeral service).

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.