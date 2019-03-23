Tyson Foods recalls frozen chicken strips for possible metal contamination

Composite image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — About 35 tons of frozen chicken strip products have been recalled after customers reported small pieces of metal in the food.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday that Tyson Foods has recalled approximately 69,093 pounds of ready-to-eat products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

According to a news release issued by the USDA, the problem was discovered when the Inspection Service received two consumer complaints of pieces of metal in the chicken strip products.

As of Thursday, the USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers,” the news release states. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The affected products were produced on Nov. 30, 2018. The following are subject to recall:

25-ounce plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat and Buffalo Style Sauce” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours.

25-ounce plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421 and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours.

20-pound cases of frozen “Spare Time Fully Cooked, Buffalo Style Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat and Buffalo Style Sauce” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” and case code 3348CNQ03.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the package.

This is the second recall this year involving chicken products by the Arkansas-based Tyson Foods. In January, 5-pound bags of chicken nuggets sent to distribution centers in Utah were recalled after a small number of consumers found rubber in the product.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 866-886-8456.

Questions about food safety can be directed to the Inspection Service’s “Ask Karen,” a virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at is available in English and Spanish and can be reached at 888-674-6854 from 12-8 p.m. MDT Monday through Friday.

