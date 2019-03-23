Despite possible legal battle, Herbert signs Down syndrome abortion ban

Written by Associated Press
March 23, 2019
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert speaks during a news conference at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City, Sept. 12, 2018 | Associated Press file photo by Rick Bowmer, St. George News
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has signed a proposal to ban abortions if the only reason is the fetus has been diagnosed with Down syndrome.But the legislation signed Friday will only go into effect if a similar law is upheld in court elsewhere, a provision added to address criticism that it could embroil the state in an expensive lawsuit.Herbert did not immediately comment on his decision, but has said he’s generally “a pro-life guy.”Republican Rep. Karianne Lisonbee has said she sponsored the measure because too many fetuses with a Down syndrome diagnosis are being aborted.

Opponents say it takes complicated personal decisions out of the hands of women and their doctors.

Read more: Utah Legislature passes Down syndrome abortion ban with ‘trigger clause’

Similar laws in Indiana, Louisiana and Ohio have been blocked by courts.

