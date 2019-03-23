Despite possible legal battle, Herbert signs Down syndrome abortion ban

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert speaks during a news conference at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City, Sept. 12, 2018 | Associated Press file photo by Rick Bowmer, St. George News

Opponents say it takes complicated personal decisions out of the hands of women and their doctors.

Read more: Utah Legislature passes Down syndrome abortion ban with ‘trigger clause’

Similar laws in Indiana, Louisiana and Ohio have been blocked by courts.

Resources

Written by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.