Sept. 26, 1945 – March 21, 2019

Don Carlton Hutchison, age 73, passed away peacefully in his home March 21, 2019. He was born in San Jose, California, Sept. 26, 1945, to Jack and Ecila (Powell) Hutchison.

Don grew up in San Jose where he enjoyed days skiing on the lakes and participating in high school swimming. Don graduated from Terra Nova High School in 1965 and then entered into the Navy where he served a tour in Vietnam upon the USS Hancock. He joined the Utah Air National Guard in 1986 serving in Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He also worked as a civilian for the Utah Air National Guard retiring in 2005.

Don married Judith Robins on October 11, 1981, in Nederland, Colorado, before moving to Utah in 1983. Don and Judy are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and were sealed in the Salt Lake temple March 30, 2000. Don and Judy built their life in Layton, Utah, where they spent loving time spoiling grand kids and making memories with precious friends. They later moved to Hurricane, Utah where, he was served as vice commander with the American Legion.

Don loved camping and being in the great outdoors. He shared a special connection with the forest creatures, as chipmunks and squirrels thought he was their master and would frequently allow him to feed them by hand. He loved fishing, campfires, cooking out and roasting marshmallows. Don also enjoyed time spent on the boat, taking his girls out to ski and throwing grandkids off the tube.

Don could always see the beauty in any landscape, whether the forests of Glacier National Park, Yellowstone or the desert red cliffs of Bryce Canyon. He and Judy loved travelling all around the country mostly with their 5th wheel in tow, enjoying all of God’s great creations.

Don is survived by his wife Judy Hutchison of Hurricane; daughters Stacee (Bill) Hancock of Franklin, Wisconsin; Michelle (Jeff) Layman of Folsom, California; and Tami (Nathan Brown) Johnson of Salt Lake City, as well as eight grandchildren and sister-in-law Pat Hutchison of Grass Valley, California.

Don is preceded in death by his parents Jack Sr. and Ecila Hutchison, brother Jack Hutchison Jr. and daughter Robin Kay Robbins.

Arrangements

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 27, at the Spilsbury Mortuary in Hurricane, Utah, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. with family prayer and military honors to follow at 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 28, at the Kaysville City Cemetery in Kaysville, Utah, at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary of St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454.