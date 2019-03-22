September 4, 1952 – March 22, 2019

The Rev. Stephen Francis Bray, 66, of Washington City, Utah, passed away March 22, 2019, of complications from Parkinson’s Disease.

Steve was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 4, 1952, to Vincent and Marie Bray. He graduated from San Francisco State University with a bachelor of arts in education and history. He later completed his master of arts in education from Touro University in Nevada. He was an educator for the Clark County School District for 36 years. He shared his love of world history with countless students through the years.

Steve’s other passion was being a comfort to those in need, so in 1994, Steve was ordained as a non-denominational minister. He volunteered as a chaplain at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas and the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Southern Utah. He also served as a hospital chaplain with the HOPE (Hospital chaplains Offering Prayer and Encouragement) Corps.

Steve was an officer in the The Sons of Erin of Las Vegas (service organization). He volunteered with the Catholic Community Services of Nevada and the Police and Fire Emerald Society of Nevada. He was also the parliamentarian of the Democrats of Southern Utah and a member of the Grace Episcopal Church in St. George.

Steve had a love for gardening and was passionate about religion, politics and world history.

Steve is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary, and his son Andrew of Kula, Hawaii.

Memorial services

Memorial services will be held Friday, March 29, at 3 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 1072 E. 900 South, St. George.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or to the Train Station (Rock Steady Boxing Program) at Zions Bank.